THI TV: Hubert Davis Boston College Postgame Presser

CHESTNUT HILL, MA - Coach Hubert Davis met with the media after his team's 91-65 win over Boston College on Sunday afternoon at Conte Forum.

The Tar Heels were led by Armando Bacot’s double-double of 18 points and 11 rebounds. Also scoring in double figures was Caleb Love with 22 points. Brady Manek and RJ Davis added 17 points a piece.

UNC improves to 10-3 overall and 2-0 in the ACC while the Eagles fall to 6-6 overall and 1-1 in the ACC.