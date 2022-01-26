 TarHeelIllustrated - THI TV: Hubert Davis Boston College Postgame Presser
THI TV: Hubert Davis Boston College Postgame Presser

CHAPEL HILL - North Carolina Coach Hubert Davis met with the media after his team's 58-47 win over Boston College on Wednesday night at the Smith Center.

The Tar Heels were led by Caleb Love with 16 points. RJ Davis added 13 points. .

UNC improves to 14-6 overall and 6-3 in the ACC while the Eagle dropped to 8-11 overall and 3-6in the ACC.

