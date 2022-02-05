THI TV: Hubert Davis Duke Postgame Presser

CHAPEL HILL - North Carolina Coach Hubert Davis met with the media after his team's 87-67 loss to Duke on Saturday night at the Smith Center.

The Tar Heels were led by Brady Manek with 21 points. Armando Bacot scored 12 points and RJ Davis added 11 points.

UNC drop to 16-7 overall and 8-4 in the ACC while the Blue Devils improve to 19-3 overall and 9-2 in the ACC.