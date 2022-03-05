THI TV: Hubert Davis Duke Postgame Presser

DURHAM - North Carolina Coach Hubert Davis met with the media after his team's 94-81 win over Duke on Saturday night at Cameron Indoor Stadium.

The Tar Heels were led by Armando Bacot, who scored 23 points. Caleb Love finished with 22 points. RJ Davis added 21 points. Brady Manek had a double-double of 20 points and 11 rebounds.

UNC improves to 23-8 overall and 15-5 in the ACC while the Blue Devils drop to 26-5 overall and 16-4 in the ACC.