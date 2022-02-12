 TarHeelIllustrated - THI TV: Hubert Davis Florida State Postgame Presser
THI TV: Hubert Davis Florida State Postgame Presser

CHAPEL HILL - North Carolina Coach Hubert Davis met with the media after his team's 94-74 win over Florida State on Saturday afternoon in the Smith Center.

The Tar Heels were led by Caleb Love with 18 points. Armando Bacot had his 19th double-double of the year with 17 points and 14 rebounds. Brady Manek and RJ Davis both scored 16 points.

UNC improves to 18-7 overall and 10-4 in the ACC while the Seminoles drop to 13-11 overall and 6-8 in the ACC.

