2021-12-14

THI TV: Hubert Davis Furman Postgame Presser

Tar Heel Illustrated

CHAPEL HILL - Coach Hubert Davis met with the media after his team's 74-61 victory over Furman on Tuesday night at the Smith Center.

The Tar Heels were led by Dawson Garcia who had a double-double of 20 points and 10 rebounds. Armando Bacot also had a double-double of 14 points and 12 rebounds. Brady Manek scored 13 points while Caleb Love added 10 points.

UNC improves to 8-2 overall while the Paladins fall to 7-4.

