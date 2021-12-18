 TarHeelIllustrated - THI TV: Hubert Davis Kentucky Postgame Presser
basketball

THI TV: Hubert Davis Kentucky Postgame Presser

THI Staff
Tar Heel Illustrated

LAS VEGAS, NV - Coach Hubert Davis met with the media after his team's 98-69 loss to Kentucky on Saturday evening in the CBS Sports Classic at T-Mobile Arena.

The Tar Heels were led by Armando Bacot’s double-double of 22 points and 10 rebounds. RJ Davis added 10 points.

UNC drops to 8-3 overall while the Wildcats improve to 8-2.

