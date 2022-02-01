THI TV: Hubert Davis Louisville Postgame Presser

LOUISVILLE, KY - North Carolina Coach Hubert Davis met with the media after his team's 90-83 overtime win over Louisville on Tuesday night at the KFC Yum! Center.

The Tar Heels were led by Brady Manek with 24 points. Armando Bacot had a double-double of 19 points and 22 rebounds. Also scoring in double figures were RJ Davis with 18 points, Caleb Love with 16 points, and Leaky Black with 13 points.

UNC improves to 16-6 overall and 8-3 in the ACC while the Cardinals dropped to 11-11 overall and 5-7 in the ACC.