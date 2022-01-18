THI TV: Hubert Davis Miami Postgame Presser
CORAL GABLES, FL - North Carolina Coach Hubert Davis met with the media after his team's 85-57 loss to Miami on Tuesday night at the Watsco Center.
The Tar Heels were led by Armando Bacot’s double-double of 15 points and 12 rebounds. No other Tar Heel scored in double figures.
UNC dropped to 12-5 overall and 4-2 in the ACC while the Hurricanes improve to 14-4 overall and 6-11 in the ACC.
