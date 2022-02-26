THI TV: Hubert Davis NC State Postgame Presser

RALEIGH - North Carolina Coach Hubert Davis met with the media after his team's 84-74 win over NC State on Saturday afternoon at PNC Arena.

The Tar Heels were led by Armando Bacot’s double-double of 28 points and 18 rebounds. Brady Manek, Caleb Love, and Puff Johnson each had 16 points.

UNC improves to 21-8 overall and 13-5 in the ACC while the Wolfpack drop to 11-18 overall and 4-14 in the ACC.