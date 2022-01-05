THI TV: Hubert Davis Notre Dame Postgame Presser

SOUTH BEND, IN - Coach Hubert Davis met with the media after his team's 78-73 loss to Notre Dame on Wednesday night at Purcell Pavilion.

The Tar Heels were led by Armando Bacot’s double-double of 21 points and 17 rebounds. Also scoring in double figures were RJ Davis with 19 points and Caleb Love with 15 points.

UNC drops to 10-4 overall and 2-1 in the ACC while the Fighting Irish improve to 8-5 overall and 2-1 in the ACC.