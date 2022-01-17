THI TV: Hubert Davis On The ACC Conference Call, Notes & Quotes

CHAPEL HILL - North Carolina Coach Hubert Davis met with the media for his segment Monday in the weekly ACC Coaches' Conference Call. Among the topics discussed were containing Miami’s dribble drive, changing defenses, his team buying in on defense, and much more. Above is the full video of Davis’ Q&A session, and before are a few notes from what he had to say:

*North Carolina has held its opponents under 70 points in nine straight wins. That’s the longest such streak since the 2006-2007 season when the Tar Heels refused to surrender 70 points in 15 straight victories. After a rocky defensive start to the season, Davis believes his team now understands the importance of locking in on the defensive end every possession. “In the beginning of the year, we weren't doing a lot of different things on the defensive end," said Davis. “At the beginning of the year, I just don't think we had a clear understanding of how important it is for us to be the best defensive team that we can be. I think we have always have felt comfortable and confident in our ability to score. "I think sometimes that being comfortable and confident in our ability to score has taken us away from what I think is the determining factor in what kind of what kind of team we're gonna be, we're gonna become. And that's how good we can be come on the defensive end. I think since the Michigan game, I think we have a clearer understanding. "I think it's getting better every day of how important it is for us to be locked in defensively. If we can do that, with our ability to score I think it just really puts us in a really good position to be successful.”

*In North Carolina’s losses this season protecting the paint has been a problem. When the Tar Heels travel to Miami to face the Hurricanes' dynamic four-guard lineup Davis knows the key is keeping the Miami guards out of the paint. “They've got some guys that are dynamic and talented or enough to be able to create offense anytime they want whether it's for themselves or for their teammates," Davis explained. “They could shoot, their ability one-on-one off the bounce to be able to attack and get to the basket is really good. For us from a defensive standpoint, one of the things that we've talked about is how important it is to be able to guard your guy and taking pride in being able to defend your guy without help. "Also, putting ourselves in positions where we can help protect the paint. In our losses against Purdue, Tennessee and Kentucky, we really struggled against dynamic guards at protecting the paint. So that's something that we've talked about. That'll be an emphasis against Miami that you've got to do a good job of keeping them away from attacking the basket consistently. "Whether it's in transition or the half court and also keeping them off the free throw line. From a defensive standpoint we know what we have to do. We just have to be able to do it against a really really good quality opponent.”

*During a preseason press conference Hubert Davis expressed the desire to play different defenses to keep opposing offenses of- balance. So far this year, Davis has stuck with man-to-man, but admits Miami’s guards may force him to switch to a zone. “I haven't and it's something that throughout the season that might happen," Davis said of playing zone. “You're right from a defensive standpoint, I like to change defenses. I like to change looks and that's something that we're going to have to do against Miami. You just cannot give them a steady diet throughout the entire game because they get comfortable. They understand where the spots are to attack, and so you have to give them different looks throughout the game to be able to even have a chance from a defensive standpoint to be successful. Those are things that we will do against Miami, but those are things that we're continuing to do against other teams as well, and that's what I believe in. It's very difficult to defend anybody if you allow them to run their offense like they do in shoot around. That's something that we're gonna try to not let Miami do and moving forward whoever we play try to stop them from doing the same as well.”

