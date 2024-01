TALLAHASSEE, FL – North Carolina Coach Hubert Davis met with the media Saturday following the third-ranked Tar Heels’ 75-68 victory over Florida State at the Tucker Center.

UNC used a 23-6 run in the second half before holding off the Seminoles down the stretch in winning its tenth consecutive game. RJ Davis led UNC with 24 points, while Elliot Cadeau added a career-high 16. Harrison Ingram added 13 points and 17 rebounds.

The Tar Heels are now 17-3 overall and 9-0 in the ACC. FSU dropped to 12-8 and 6-3.