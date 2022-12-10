CHAPEL HILL – North Carolina Coach Hubert Davis met with the media following his team’s 75-59 victory over Georgia Tech on Saturday at the Smith Center.

The Tar Heels used a 16-2 to close to the first half and gain separation from the Yellow Jackets, who never trailed by less than 11 points after halftime.

RJ Davis led UNC with 21 points while Armando Bacot added 20. Both Tar Heels were also in double-figures in rebounding, as Davis had 10 and Bacot 13.

UNC ended a four-game losing steak and improved to 6-4 overall and 1-1 in the ACC. Tech dropped to 6-4 and 0-1.

Above if Hubert Davis’ full press conference following the game.

