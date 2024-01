CHAPEL HILL – North Carolina Coach Hubert Davis met with the media following his team’s 86-70 on Wednesday night at the Smith Center.

UNC led by 20 points with a minute before halftime, but the margin was cut to 55-50 with 12:39 left. Carolina then pulled away for its seventh consecutive victory.

The No. 4 Tar Heels improved to 14-3 overall and 6-0 in the ACC.