CHAPEL HILL – North Carolina Basketball Coach Hubert Davis met with the media following his team’s 75-71 victory over Miami on Monday night at the Smith Center.

RJ Davis The Tar Heels led the Tar Heels with a career-high 42 points, the most ever scored in a game in the Smith Center, and the most by a Tar Heels since Shammond Williams had 42 in a double-overtime win at Georgia Tech in 1998.

Davis was the only Tar Heel to score in double figures.

UNC improved to 22-6 overall and 14-3 in the ACC. Miami dropped its seventh consecutive game falling to 15-14 overall and 6-12 in the ACC.