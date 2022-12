CHARLOTTE – North Carolina Coach Hubert Davis met with the media following his team’s 80-76 victory over Michigan on Wednesday night in the Jumpman Invitational at Spectrum Center.

Bacot led UNC with 26 points. RJ Davis scored 19 points while Caleb Love added 18 points.

UNC improved to 9-4 overall while Michigan dropped to 7-5.

Above is Hubert Davis’ full press conference following the game.

