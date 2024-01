RALEIGH – North Carolina Basketball Coach Hubert Davis met with the media following his team’s 67-54 victory over NC State on Wednesday night at PNC Arena.

The Tar Heels used a 19-4 run in the second half to pull away while getting double figures from RJ Davis (16 points) and Elliot Cadeau (11 points). Harrison Ingram had a career-high 19 rebounds.

UNC won its fifth straight game overall and third straight on the road in ACC play. The No. 7 Tar Heels improved to 12-3 overall and 4-0 in the ACC. The Wolfpack dropped to 12-4 and 3-1.