PITTSBURGH, PA – North Carolina Coach Hubert Davis met with the media following his team’s 76-74 loss to Pittsburgh on Friday afternoon at Petersen Events Center.

Armando Bacot led UNC with 22 points and grabbed 13 rebounds. RJ Davis scored 16 points while Pete Nance added 10 points.

UNC falls to 9-5 overall and 1-2 in the ACC while the Panthers improve to 10-4 overall and 3-0 in the ACC.

Above is Hubert Davis’ full press conference following the game.

