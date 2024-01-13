CHAPEL HILL – North Carolina Basketball Coach Hubert Davis met with the media Saturday afternoon following his team’s 103-67 victory over Syracuse at the Smith Center.

It was the Tar Heels’ second home game in six weeks, and first after winning three ACC games in eight days on the road. UNC led 52-30 at the half and by as many as 39 points with 8:37 left to play.

RJ Davis led the Tar Heels with 22 points in 27 minutes, and four other Heels scored in double figures: Armando Bacot had 16 (and 11 rebounds in just 17 minutes); Harrison Ingram 11; Jalen Washington 11; and Jae’Lyn Withers 10.

Seventh-ranked UNC improved to 13-3 overall and 5-0 in the ACC. Syracuse dropped to 11-5 and 2-3.

Above is video of Davis’ presser.



