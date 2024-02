CHAPEL HILL – North Carolina Basketball Coach Hubert Davis met with the media following the No. 7 Tar Heels’ 96-81 win over Virginia Tech on Saturday at the Smith Center.

UNC was paced by Armando Bacot’s 25 with 12 rebounds. RJ Davis finished with 20 points and five assists, Cormac Ryan had 16 points, and Harrison Ingram finished with 12 points and 17 rebounds.

Carolina improved to 20-6 overall and 12-3 in the ACC. The Hokies fell to 14-11 and 6-8.