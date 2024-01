CHAPEL HILL – North Carolina Basketball Coach Hubert Davis met with the media after his team’s 85-64 victory over Wake Forest on Monday night at the Smith Center.

RJ Davis led the third-ranked Tar Heels with a career-high 36 points, as UNC improved to 16-3 overall and 8-0 in the ACC.

The Demon Deacons dropped to 13-6 and 5-3.