THI TV: Hubert Davis Postgame Press Conference

CHAPEL HILL – North Carolina Coach Hubert Davis met with the media following the Tar Heels’ 83-55 victory over Elizabeth City State in an exhibition game Friday night at the Smith Center.

Five Tar Heels scored in double figures, they outrebounded ECSU 49-28, and shot 43.1 percent from the floor, including 39.1 percent from three-point range.

UNC opens its regular season Tuesday night at home versus Loyola (MD).

