THI TV: Hubert Davis Postgame Presser

CHAPEL HILL - North Carolina Coach Hubert Davis met with the media after UNC's 83-67 win over Loyola (MD) on Tuesday night in the Dean E. Smith Center.

The Tar Heels were led by Caleb Love with 22 points in Davis’ debut as head coach of the Tar Heels. Brady Manek scored 20 points while Dawson Garcia added 12 points and nine rebounds. Kerwin Walton also scored in double figures with 11 points.

North Carolina improves to 1-0 overall and the Greyhounds drop to 0-1.