THI TV: Hubert Davis Pre-BC Presser, Notes & More

CHAPEL HILL – North Carolina Coach Hubert Davis met with the media Friday morning in advance of the Tar Heels’ game at Boston College on Sunday to discuss his team, what they did during this long period between games, his faith, and much more.

UNC and BC were originally slated to play Saturday afternoon in Chestnut Hill, but the game was moved to Sunday at either noon or 1 PM. That hasn’t yet been determined. The Tar Heels’ home game versus Virginia Tech that was supposed to be played this past Wednesday was postponed because of COVID issues within the Hokies’ program.

UNC is 9-3 and has not played since defeating Appalachian State on Dec. 21, and the Eagles are 6-5 and have not played since Dec. 13. They’re last two games were postponed because they had COVID issues.

Above is video of Davis’ press conference and below are some notes and pulled quotes from what he had to say:





*COVID is affecting pro and college sports with games being postponed and cancelled, so how are the Tar Heels doing with respect to their health right now?

"Great, we're very fortunate that everybody is safe and healthy,” Davis said. “I also had a really great conversation with Coach Young of Virginia Tech, the biggest concern was just making sure he and his staff and his players are all OK, and all of his coaching staff himself and his players are doing well. But fortunate for us, all of us coaches, players, everyone has been safe and healthy, and every day we're doing all the things that we need to do to put ourselves in a position to continue to stay healthy as well."





*The Tar Heels haven’t played since Dec. 21, and in between the players went home for a few days for Christmas. So, what have they done during this period and what was accomplished?

"Well, when they got back home from Christmas break, which I really was happy that they had an opportunity to spend three or four days with family and friends, I felt like it was needed for them,” Davis said. “As they came back, it was the evening of the 26th. We got right back into it in our preparation for Virginia Tech. One thing that I would say maybe a couple of things, number one, on Wednesday, the day that we were supposed to play for Virginia Tech, we had just an intrasquad scrimmage.

“I just felt like playing as close to a game as possible was beneficial for us, and I really felt that we benefited from that on Wednesday. Then also, it's giving us more time to just re-emphasize what we wanna do on a defensive end in terms of protecting the paint. A part of it is guarding the basketball, how important it is to make sure no layups, no dunks.

“We're contesting every shot, and we've used this time to really continue to hone in on the foundation pieces on both ends of the floor that we've been trying to stress the entire season."





*Sometimes, players and coaches need to step away to clear their heads and get reinvigorated. The Heels got that and more.

"Practices have been really good,” Davis said. “I didn't think I could get anymore renewed, anymore energy, and I got renewed and more energy from the Christmas break. In terms of just the motivation to be the best team that we could possibly be. Our practices have always been really competitive, because everything that we do in practice is competition and so if you're not a competitive person, if you don't bring the energy and effort and the toughness that I've talked about, it's not just needed it is required for our team every day, then you're going to struggle in practice.

“Our practices have been great. Our guys are ready to play and they were really excited that when we finally were able to finalize that we were playing Boston College on Sunday and so we're really excited about the opportunity to compete against a really good Boston College team.”





*Regarding the work they’ve done on defense, there are two areas of emphasis, both of which have been issues at times.

“Two areas number one, being able to guard the ball,” Davis said. “That's something coming into the season that was a huge emphasis and how important it is to contain the basketball. If you contain the basketball, then you don't have to talk about the help and the rotations because you're able to guard the ball. Just the importance of the competitive fight, to be able to say that I don't need any help, I'm gonna guard my man one-on-one.

“The other thing is just protecting the paint, With the losses that we've had there's been one consistent theme on the defensive end, and that has been just giving up so many points in the paint. Whether it's layups or post-ups, offensive rebounds, and that's something that we talk about, our end game from a defensive standpoint. And things that we're not gonna allow, that we don't want to allow, and one of the things that we don't want to allow is any layups or dunks in any situation.

“Whether it's in transition, or full court, whether it's coming off ball screens, our end game is to protect the paint. And that's something that we have reinforced over the last 11 days, and I'm excited to see what it looks like when we play a different opponent."





*With schedule changes happening at any time and unexpectedly again this season, does that change how Davis and his staff scout opponents?

“It's the same,” Davis said. “It's pretty much business as usual. We were all in our preparation mode for playing against, Virginia Tech and then when that game was postponed our attention was on our preparation towards Boston College, and then when that didn't look like that was gonna happen, our attention was focused on a couple of other teams that possibly we could play, and then it came back to Boston College.

“In terms of our preparation, in terms of how we prepared, that hadn't changed, but in terms of being flexible on any given day for plans to change, that is different. Usually, in a week, we're not preparing for four teams we are preparing for two, but in terms of our just regular routine of preparing for a game, that has always been the same. Regardless of how flexible it is on any given day or whom we might play."





*In the last two weeks, UNC’s game versus UCLA was canceled and the Bruins were replaced by Kentucky on very short notice, this week’s game versus Virginia Tech was postponed, and then this weekend’s game at BC was moved from Saturday to Sunday. All of this happened in the span of 12 days.

As much as the first part of the season appeared normal compared to a year ago, now things are very much looking as they did last season, though fans are at least allowed in arenas. So with respect to flexibility in scheduling and playing teams soon after agreeing to face each other, how comfortable is Davis playing a game 48 hours after it’s scheduled?

“I’m not in charge of scheduling, so there’s going to have to be some pivots, some tweaks, some changes, in order to get the full slate in because of just one postponement,” Davis said. “Because what is needed in order to play an entire ACC season, there’s gonna have to be pivots, there’s going to have to be changes, and there are going to have to be tweaks…

“Whenever they tell us to play, whatever time, whatever opponent, we will be there. Whether it’s home or on the road, and we’re excited about that opportunity and about that challenge.”





*Anyone who has been to a UNC home game this season has noticed a major change to the gameday atmosphere, as Greensboro DJ BDaht has been the MC for each game. Beginning about 20 minutes before tip-off, he gets the crowd energized coordinating chants, a waving back-and-forth bit, and during occasional timeouts hosting contests on the court and other things.

This is a significant departure from what has been the norm at the Smith Center. And Davis said he was inspired to move in this direction after BDaht hosted UNC’s “Late Night” basketball event in October.

“I’ve said to a number of people, with me now becoming head coach it’s a great opportunity to try some things,” Davis said. “Maybe pivot, or tweak, or change and to experiment and try things. BDaht was so good with our Late Night celebration, and his energy and the way that he engages with crowds and the atmosphere was just off the chart.

“We talked about him being a part of our daily routine in the game, and he’s a part of our program, he’s a part of our team. I love the energy that he brings to the Smith Center during the game, and I think it’s a great addition to our game day experience.”





*Much talk has been made about how the majority of the minutes have gone to seven players, with the use of more guys off the bench not being in the manner Roy Williams dug into his depth. Davis was asked Friday how he views using the bench as a motivator, especially with some questions he’s made public about the toughness of his team, and if he thinks he might do more of that moving forward.

“I have used the bench as a motivator (with) extended minutes for Ant Harrison, extended minutes for D’Marco (Dunn); I have done that,” Davis said. “When I don’t see the energy, effort, and toughness then there will be substitutions.

“So, Justin McKoy’s gotten additional minutes. I always believe that a great teacher is the bench. And a great motivator is sitting next to me on the bench. As I said before, energy, effort, and toughness is not something that I’m asking for, it’s something that is required.”



