CHAPEL HILL – North Carolina Coach Hubert Davis met with the media Thursday afternoon at the Smith Center in advance of the Tar Heels’ home game Saturday versus Duke.

Davis fielded questions about the Blue Devils, Leaky Black playing his final home game at UNC, about how Black has grown off the court at Carolina, how great he truly is defensively and how that should help him land a spot on an NBA roster and perhaps stick in the league, about his team’s shooting, and about what he has learned as a second-year head coach.

UNC is 19-11 overall and 11-8 in the ACC, and the Blue Devils are 22-8 and 13-6.

Above is video of Davis’ presser, and below are some notes and pulled quotes from what he had to say:

**************************************************************************************

Remember, for just $8.33 a month, YOU CAN BE A TAR HEELS INSIDER, TOO!!!

***************************************************************************************

*Davis said in Tallahassee some heartfelt things about Black, that when word got back to the defensive dynamo, it touched him deeply. So, Davis was asked multiple questions about Black at the outset of the presser, and again, it appeared he was close to getting emotional in trying to respond.

“I haven’t really had time to think about this is his last home game,” he said. “I don’t want it to end. My hope is everybody wants to be around good people; people that encourage you, people that put a smile on your face. And in the five years that I’ve been around Leaky, three as an assistant, two as a head coach, that’s what he’s done for me.

“That’s the type of player I want to be around and coach every day. And to think that it’s definitely going to be his last home game – thank you for asking me that. Now, I’m starting to think about it and get emotional because I don’t want it to end… He’s a cool dude, I’m going to miss him a lot.”

*As for Black’s growth as a player, Davis said the improvements have been across the board, even defensively, which has been Black’s specialty throughout his career.

“It’s hard to say how can he improve defensively, but I think every year he’s gotten better on the defensive end,” he said. “I think he’s gotten better offensively. Obviously, being able to shoot the basketball, his ability to put the ball on the floor, he gives us another playmaker out there. Over the last two, two-and-a-half years, he’s led our team in assist-to-turnover ratio, and having that versatility with his size and athleticism.

“Also, I think probably the biggest thing he’s improved on, is that I feel like over the last couple of years, he has settled into his role of who he is. And I think that’s very difficult for a lot of players is to realize what type of player you are, and to be content, happy, and satisfied at where you are and understanding the value of the type of player you are and what you can bring to a team, and how beneficial it is. And Leaky’s gotten there.”

*Davis said he always tells the players to “be a star in your tole” and “not only can Black fill that role defensively…” but he can shoot and is the kind of guy NBA GMs would love having in their organizations.

Davis says there is definitely a place in the NBA for Black.

*Black is 10-for-21 from 3-point range starting with the first Duke game, he has also been more assertive offensively of late. In fact, Black tied his career-high with 18 points at FSU, including shooting 3-for-4 from the perimeter. Davis said he still has to nudge Black into taking advantage of scoring opportunities.

“I do have to force him all the time, I say, ‘Leaky, if you’re open, shoot it,’” Davis said.

*Like most basketball people, Davis was a big fan of Black’s highlight reel dunk at FSU, which also gave the Heels a crucial basket. The UNC coach was a bit concerned, though.

“It was nice,” Davis said, smiling. “It was a surprise. He hung on the rim a little bit, and I was like, ‘get off the rim.’ (laughter) But I don’t know what it feels like to dunk that hard and to have my momentum to take me a little bit and just swing, so I gave him the benefit of the doubt.

“I loved the dunk, but I was like, ‘just let go of the rim.’”

*Davis is in just his second year as UNC’s head coach, and was asked a question about how much he has learned this season. He replied, “I’m not perfect” and that he’s always learning. He also said some stuff they ran last year that worked hasn’t this season, and some stuff that didn’t work a year ago has worked with this team. It was an interested response.

*The Tar Heels lost, 63-57, to the Blue Devils at Cameron Indoor Stadium on February 5, and they attempted only three free throws that night while also allowing 20 fast break points while scoring just two.

Duke clogged the lane cutting off Carolina’s drives and entries into Armando Bacot. Davis was reminded about how the game played out and asked about that affecting preparation for the game Saturday.

“It’s a huge part of our offense, a hundred percent we want to attack the basket through the post, penetration, and offensive rebounds,” Davis said. “Guys like Dereck Lively challenge that, because not only is he a great shot blocker, he does a terrific job of altering shots. And he does it really well without fouling.

“We have to be persistent in still attacking the basket.”