CHARLOTTE – North Carolina Coach Hubert Davis was available for about eight minutes Tuesday afternoon at the Tar Heels’ hotel, The Westin, as they prepare to face Michigan on Wednesday night as part of the Jumpman Invitational.

Davis and the Tar Heels had just returned to their hotel following practice, so the Carolina coach was asked several questions about his team, Michael Jordan’s brand at the event and if he will support the Heels over the other teams, and how this year is similar to last season.

UNC (8-4) takes on Michigan (6-3) at 7 PM on Wednesday night. The other game matches Florida and Oklahoma.

