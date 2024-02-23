CHAPEL HILL – North Carolina Basketball Coach Hubert Davis met with the media Friday in advance of the Tar Heels’ game at Virginia on Saturday afternoon.

Tenth-ranked UNC has not played since last Saturday, when it beat Virginia Tech, 96-81, at the Smith Center. The Tar Heels spent the week getting some rest, but also had a few hard practices. They mostly focused on themselves.

UNC is 20-6 overall and 12-3 in the ACC. UVA, which is coming off a 75-41 loss Monday night at Virginia Tech, is 20-7 and 11-5.

Above is video of Davis’ presser, and below are a few notes from what he had to say:

*Carolina’s points of emphasis this in practice this week were to mainly focus on themselves. In particular: Defense, reducing fouling on that end of the floor, and rebounding. Davis said they’ve put opponents on the free throw line too often of late.

*As for getting their breath back, Davis worked his team hard, but not having to also focus on preparing for an opponent allowed them to have somewhat of a mental break.

*Davis was asked a few questions about Armando Bacot’s legacy, facing UVA’s pack line defense, the importance of the ball not sticking with Bacot in the post, why it’s so hard to win in Charlottesville, and more.

