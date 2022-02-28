THI TV: Hubert Davis Syracuse Postgame Presser

CHAPEL HILL - North Carolina Coach Hubert Davis met with the media after his team's 88-79 overtime win over Syracuse on Monday night at the Smith Center.

The Tar Heels were led by Brady Manek with 22 points. Armando Bacot had a double-double of 17 points and 18 rebounds. Caleb Love scored 21 points while RJ Davis added 17 points.

UNC improves to 22-8 overall and 14-5 in the ACC while the Orange drop to 15-15 overall and 9-10 in the ACC.