THI TV: Hubert Davis UNC-Charleston Postgame Presser

CHARLESTON, SC – North Carolina Coach Hubert Davis met with the media following his team’s 94-83 victory over College of Charleston on Tuesday night at TD Arena.

The Tar Heels trailed by as much as 11 points in the first half, by six at the intermission, and led by only 72-71 with 6:12 remaining, but Caleb Love took over managing the game and driving on the Cougars. Love scored 18 of his 22 points in the second half.

Armando Bacot led UNC with 24 points and 12 rebounds. Brady Manek added 17 points and Kerwin Walton finished with 14.