THI TV: Hubert Davis Virginia Postgame Presser

NEW YORK - North Carolina Coach Hubert Davis met with the media after his team's 63-43 win over Virginia in the ACC Tournament quarterfinals on Thursday night at Barclays Center.

The Tar Heels were led by Brady Manek with 21 points. Armando Bacot had a double-double of 10’points and 11 rebounds. Caleb Love added 10 points.

UNC improves to 24-8 overall while the Cavaliers drop to 19-13 overall.