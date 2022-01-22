THI TV: Hubert Davis Wake Forest Postgame Presser

WINSTON-SALEM, NC - North Carolina Coach Hubert Davis met with the media after his team's 98-76 loss to Wake Forest on Saturday night at the Joel Coliseum.

The Tar Heels were led by Brady Manek, who scored 22 points. Armando Bacot had a double-double of 12 points and 12 rebounds. RJ Davis added 18 points.

UNC dropped to 12-6 overall and 4-3 in the ACC while the Demon Deacons improve to 16-4 overall and 6-3 in the ACC.