**************************************************************************************

This Football Podcast is brought to you by My Perfect Franchise.

**************************************************************************************

With North Carolina in its second open week of the season, THI staff writer Brandon Peay and Publisher Andrew Jones discuss the Tar Heels’ defense through the first seven games of the season.

Brandon & AJ dive into so much that has not gone well for Gene Chizik’s unit and what must be done to get things straightened out, but they also discuss some of the positives, of which there are several.

UNC is 6-1 overall and 3-0 in the ACC. It is 4-0 on the road and ranked No. 22 in the nation this week.

*Video edits by Jacob Turner.

**************************************************************************************

Remember, for just $8.33 a month, YOU CAN BE A TAR HEELS INSIDER, TOO!!!

***************************************************************************************



