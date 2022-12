BLOOMINGTON, IN - North Carolina Coach Hubert Davis met with the media following his team’s 77-65 loss to Indiana Wednesday night in Skjodt Assembly Hall

The Tar Heels, who dropped their third straight game were led by Pete Nance, who had a double-double of 15 points and 12 rebounds. Armando Bacot also had a double-double of 12 points and 10 rebounds. Caleb Love scored 13 points and RJ Davis added 11 points.

UNC falls to 5-3 overall while the Hoosiers improver to 7-0 overall.