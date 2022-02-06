THI TV: Inside The Smith Center Buildup To Duke At UNC

CHAPEL HILL - North Carolina versus Duke might be the best rivalry in American sports. So here, THI takes you in and around the Smith Center for the buildup of the game Saturday night pitting the Tar Heels and Blue Devils.

The video ends with the entire UNC pre-starting lineup intro video, which will be a treat for all UNC fans, especially those who haven't been to a game at the Dean Dome this season.

Duke won, 87-67, but the buildup to the game was still fantastic, even for Carolina fans.

*Video edits by Jacob Turner.

**************************************************************************************

Subscribe to THI for one year at just $8.33 per month and get access to everything we do. We are all over football & basketball recruiting & we go where the Tar Heels go.

***************************************************************************************