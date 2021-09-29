THI TV: Insight & Observations From UNC's Basketball Practice

CHAPEL HILL – THI staff writer Jacob Turner and Publisher Andrew Jones were at North Carolina’s basketball practice Wednesday, the Tar Heels’ second formal practice of the season, and discuss some things that stood out to them.

Among the things they hit on are their takes on the newest Tar Heels, what the main point of emphasis of the day’s practice was, Hubert Davis observations, and much more.

THI staffers Brandon Peay and Noah Stabrowski were also on hand, and you can catch everyone’s takes from practice on our site in the observations thread, plus Jacob put together a video of the live portion we were allowed to shoot.

*Video edits by Jacob Turner

Subscribe to THI for one year at just $8.33 per month and get access to everything we do. We are all over football & basketball recruiting & we go where the Tar Heels go.