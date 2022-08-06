THI TV: Jacolby Criswell 7-On-7 Sideline Cam

CHAPEL HILL – THI was on hand for North Carolina’s first two practices of fall camp, and shot the following series of video clips of redshirt sophomore quarterback Jacolby Criswell during 7-on-7 drills.

Criswell has taken 94 snaps in games, and is 16-for-25 with 195 yards and a touchdown, which came on a 47-yard catch and run by Bryson Nesbit last September versus Georgia State. He has run the ball 16 times for 94 yards and a score, as well.

*Video edits by Jacob Turner.

