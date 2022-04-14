THI TV: Jacolby Criswell ISO | UNC Football Spring Game

*************************************************************************************

Subscribe to THI for one year at just $8.33 per month and get access to everything we do. We are all over football & basketball recruiting & we go where the Tar Heels go.

And Remember, for just $8.33 a month, YOU CAN BE AN INSIDER, TOO!!!

*************************************************************************************

CHAPEL HILL – North Carolina held its annual spring football game on Saturday, April 9 at Kenan Stadium, and THI as there to capture a variety of isolation videos of different Tar Heels.

Among the many Tar Heels we focused on for ISO videos is sophomore quarterback Jacolby Criswell, who is battling redshirt freshman Drake Maye for the starting role to replace Sam Howell, who has moved on to the NFL.

Criswell played in four games last season versus Georgia State, Duke, Wake Forest, and Wofford, getting 50 snaps on the season. He was 13-for-21 with 179 yards and a TD. He also ran the ball seven times for 68 yards and a score.

In two seasons at UNC, Criswell has played 94 snaps and completed 16 of 25 pass attempts for 195 yards and a score. He has also credited with 16 carries for 100 yards and a TD.

*Video edits by Jacob Turner.