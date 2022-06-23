THI TV: Jacolby Criswell Summer Presser & Notes

*******************************************************************************************

CHAPEL HILL – North Carolina’s football program held its summer press conference on Wednesday at the Kenan Football Center in which every assistant coach and 12 players were made available to the media.

As we roll through each interview, here is what sophomore quarterback Jacolby Criswell had to say during his 13-minute Q&A session with the assembled media.

*Criswell discussed how he’s handling the competition for the starting QB job with Drake Maye.

*Criswell said he and Maye are extremely competitive with each other about everything, from who arrives early before workouts on up. Even with food they compete.

*As competitive as they are, Criswell says he and Maye get along well and show the rest of the team the importance of supporting each other.

*Even though they battle almost daily, Maye and Criswell also must be leaders for the team. That’s the job of a QB as well. So, he discussed what they both do in that respect and how important it is for them.

*Confidence isn’t an issue with Criswell. He has played QB since he was eight years old and doesn’t doubt himself at all.

*As Maye was also asked, what are Criswell’s thoughts about possibly being part of a two-QB system this season?

