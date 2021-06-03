THI TV: Jaden Bradley ISO Video

WINSTON-SALEM, NC – THI was on hand Sunday at the CP3 Memorial Classic at the CP3 Academy and shot an isolation video of 5-star point guard and class of 2022 North Carolina target Jaden Bradley, who will take an official visit to UNC beginning June 15.

The event, which is run by former Wake Forest and current NBA star Chris Paul and held at his facility, began Friday night and ran through Sunday afternoon.

Bradley has long been a UNC target, first with former coach Roy Williams and now with Hubert Davis. Bradley told THI in early April he didn’t know Davis much, but has since gotten to know him better and is looking forward to getting on campus in a couple of weeks to continue that relationship.

Bradley is rated the No. 18 overall prospect nationally in the class of 2022 and also holds offers from Kentucky, Kansas, Michigan, Florida, Florida State, and many others.

*Video shot and edited by Jacob Turner.