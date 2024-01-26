CHAPEL HILL – As North Carolina heads to Tallahassee on Saturday and looks to improve to 9-0 in ACC play, Hubert Davis and the Tar Heels held a press conference on Friday inside the Smith Center.

Jae’Lyn Withers joined Davis to discuss their upcoming matchup with the Seminoles, his growth this season, and North Carolina’s uptick in defensive success.

The Tar Heels (16-3, 8-0 ACC) will seek the season sweep against Florida State (12-7, 6-2 ACC) at 2 PM on ESPN.

Withers’ interview with the media is above and notes from his comments can be found below.

*Withers is averaging 4.9 points and 3.7 rebounds per game, connecting on 51.8 percent of his shots from the field and 21.4 percent from three-point range. He has seen an increase in both minutes and production over the last eight games, recording 7.0 points and 4.8 rebounds in over 15 minutes per game.

*Withers played just six minutes in North Carolina’s 78-70 victory over the Seminoles on Dec. 2, his second-lowest minute total of the season and just the third time in 19 games that he has not eclipsed the double-digit mark. As he looks to play a bigger role in tomorrow’s matchup in Tallahassee, Withers still was able to learn from their first meeting and will be better equipped for tomorrow.

“I would [I’ll remember] the understanding of their one through five switches, their intensity on defense, and their aggressiveness. I think the first game we gave them a couple of open looks in the first half, [allowed] a little bit of miscommunication, and they ended up getting a little bit of confidence going into the second half. I think we’re better prepared and prepped a little bit better as far as how they play and what they’re looking for on defense. We’ll be better prepared for them.”

At Louisville, Wither averaged 10 points and 6 rebounds over four contests against Florida State, including a 14-point outing in an 81-78 loss a season ago.

*Since the Tar Heels’ win over Oklahoma in Charlotte, Withers has become a critical piece of the rotation. After a challenging non-conference slate and making the adjustment from a starter who played 30 minutes a night with the Cardinals to a complimentary bench role, he is now comfortable with where he fits into North Carolina’s puzzle.

“Initially it was tough. As time went by, as we were competing and playing very good teams and winning, I wanted to accept the fact that we got a lot of weapons. It’s going to be a battle to earn those minutes and fight for those minutes. As long as I’m ready for when I do come in, I think that more [minutes] will be earned and it’ll benefit the team at the end of the day.”

Coming off the bench is a new experience for Withers, but he does so along with Jalen Washington and Seth Trimble, who all stay ready no matter when, or if, their number is called.

“I think it’s more so [about] making the best of what you do get. Let’s say I go in, or Jalen, or Seth goes in and makes some pretty big plays. I think that at the end of the day, Coach Davis will be thinking about those plays that were made and more minutes will probably be given.”

*North Carolina has turned into one of the best defensive teams in the country over the past month, holding their last nine opponents to 70 points or less, and under 60 on three different occasions.

Withers has played a role in the lockdown defense and credits Coach Davis’ mentality for their dominance on the defensive end.

“Coach Davis challenges us at halftime or in a timeout and says ‘Who’s going to be that guy that steps up and makes that play for us, gets us a stop, gets us going, and gets the crowd going?’ That’s really a big focus for us. We all want to be good enough to where we aren’t the person that’s letting someone down, but at the same time, our pride is making it to where we don’t want to get scored on.”



