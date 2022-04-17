THI TV: Jahvaree Ritzie ISO | UNC Football Spring Game

*************************************************************************************

CHAPEL HILL – North Carolina held its annual spring football game on Saturday, April 9 at Kenan Stadium, and THI as there to capture a variety of isolation videos of different Tar Heels.

Among the many Tar Heels we focused on for ISO videos is sophomore defensive lineman Jahvaree Ritzie, who played 296 snaps on defense a year ago and graded out at 63.9 as a true freshman.

Ritzie has high-end potential and continue making progress this spring in Gene Chizik’s more simplified defensive scheme. Ritzie is expected to play a great deal of snaps this fall.

*Video edits by Jacob Turner.