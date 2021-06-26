THI TV: Jamaal Jarrett ISO | Mack Brown Showtime Camp

CHAPEL HILL – Jamaal Jarrett is a highly regarded offensive and defensive tackle in the class of 2023 who was one of the noteworthy targets at the Mack Brown Showtime Camp on Saturday evening at North Carolina’s Koman Practice Complex. THI was there to shoot an ISO video of Jarrett and some other key UNC targets.

At 6-foot-5 and 302 pounds, Jarrett is being recruited by schools for both offense and defense, though he told THI a couple of weeks ago he prefers to play defense, so he wore black Saturday evening signaling he was a defensive player. He attends Grimsley High School in Greensboro, NC, where he is teammates with 5-star DT Travis Shaw, who put UNC in his top four list last week.

Among Jarrett’s offers include from Florida, Penn State, Virginia Tech, NC State, and of course, UNC.

Here is our ISO video of Jamaal Jarrett: