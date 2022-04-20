THI TV: Keeshawn Silver ISO | UNC Football Spring Game

*************************************************************************************

Subscribe to THI for one year at just $8.33 per month and get access to everything we do. We are all over football & basketball recruiting & we go where the Tar Heels go.

And Remember, for just $8.33 a month, YOU CAN BE AN INSIDER, TOO!!!

*************************************************************************************

CHAPEL HILL – North Carolina held its annual spring football game on Saturday, April 9 at Kenan Stadium, and THI as there to capture a variety of isolation videos of different Tar Heels.

Among the many Tar Heels we focused on for ISO videos is redshirt freshman defensive lineman Keeshawn Silver. At 6-foot-5 and 320 pounds, Silver played in three games last season and maintained his redshirt.

Silver was one of the highest rated players nationally in the class of 2021 and is expected to have a larger role on the defensive front in Carolina’s rotation this season.

*Video edits by Kevin Roy.



