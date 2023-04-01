CHAPEL HILL – North Carolina held its ninth football practice of the spring Saturday morning, and afterward four Tar Heels met with the media to discuss their games, units, and the spring so far. The Tar Heels started Saturday inside Kenan Stadium and were going to scrimmage for a good part of the session, but lightening forced them to move into the indoor facility to finish out practice. Below are videos of our interviews and some notes from what Willie Lampkin, Kobe Paysour, Amari Gainer, and Alijah Huzzie had to say:

Willie Lampkin, Jr. OG/C

The transfer from Coastal Carolina is mostly playing left guard, but he has worked some at center. Right now, however, he has two dislocated fingers on his right hand, so he isn’t snapping the ball and will remain solely at guard until he heels. *Lampkin discussed playing guard at UNC, learning the offense, playing at this level, being at Carolina and much more.

Kobe Paysour, Soph. WR

Paysour played very well in the games Josh Downs missed last season, and is a likely starter this fall. He is mainly a slot receiver, but so is Georgia Tech transfer Nate McCollum, but to get them both on the field at the same time, they are getting in a lot of work outside. Paysour says that has been a bit of an adjustment, but it’s coming along well. *He also spoke about the new cadence, being covered by Huzzie, Drake Maye this spring, routes in Chip Lindsey’s offense as opposed to Phil Longo’s, and more.

Amari Gainer, GR Jack

The Florida State transfer is learning the Jack position at UNC, so he spends as much time as he can with Gene Chizik, Carolina’s defensive coordinator and Jacks coach. Gainer says it’s going very well, and he continues getting better each day. *Gainer also discussed his time at UNC, if it was weird putting on a Carolina helmet the first time, adapting to Chapel Hill, his mission as this is a bridge to the NFL for him, and much more.

Alijah Huzzie, Jr. CB