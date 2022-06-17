THI TV: Leaky Black | Looking Ahead

**************************************************************************************

THI staff writer Jacob Turner and Publisher Andrew Jones continue the podcast portion of our annual North Carolina basketball “Looking Ahead” series, this week capping off Leaky Black Week, by discussing the fifth-year wing.

They go into Black’s many strengths, beginning on the defensive end of the court, and other intangibles he brings to the floor. In addition, how his offensive game was more efficient this past season, and areas in which it grew.

Black averaged 4.9 points, 4.3 rebounds, and 2.7 assists, plus he had 34 steals, and blocked 26 shots this past season. Black improved his shooting from the previous two seasons, hitting 46.6 percent from the floor, including 33.3 percent from three-point range.

*Video edits by Jacob Turner.




