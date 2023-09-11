CHAPEL HILL – North Carolina offensive coordinator Chip Lindsey met with the media Monday at the Kenan Football Center in advance of the No. 20 Tar Heels’ game at home Saturday versus Minnesota.

Lindsey discussed the ground game that had 319 yards versus Appalachian State this past Saturday, his passing game and the numbers by Drake Maye, blocking up front, with the wide receivers, and more.

UNC (2-0) and the Golden Gophers will kick off at 3:30 and the game will air on ESPN.

Above is video of Lindsey’s presser and below are some notes from what he said:





*Maye was 21-for-30 with 208 yards and no touchdowns versus App. By halftime, he was just 9-for-12 with 43 yards. Lindsey says he doesn’t measure the QB’s performance by stats but by the outcome of the game.

“Each game I think has a different narrative because of the defense we’re playing. App State did a really good job of dropping guys in coverage. Sometimes eight, sometimes seven. To Drake’s credit, he’s got freedom at the line of scrimmage, and he checked several passes to run, which is really good and tells you a lot about him. He’s all about winning, so am I. We have the attitude, whatever it takes to win, that’s what we’re going to do. Not really all that concerned about that other stuff.

“If we win, all that other stuff will take care of itself by the end of the year.”

*Of Maye’s 30 pass attempts versus App, 22 were nine yards or less downfield. Was that a matter of design or what the defense was giving the Heels?

“Those guys were playing two-deep safeties and dropping two guys. You always try to take what the defense gives you. We did hit a couple of shots, but we missed one early, too that I thought we had a shot to hit… And then we hit the big one in the fourth quarter, maybe, hit the big one down the field.”

*Lindsey marveled at Omarion Hampton’s performance: 26 carries for 234 yards and three touchdowns. He said Hampton’s vision and using what he sees has improved tremendously, which was on display in the App game.

*He also said the offensive line did an excellent job blocking for him, noting first-time starter Diego Pounds at left tackle. Lindsey said he had really good hand placement, and he’s excited to see his immediate coming growth. He gave Pounds a “B” grade for his performance. He also singled out the play of Coastal Carolina transfer Willie Lampkin, who routinely mauled the guys in his assignment areas.

*As for Lampkin, Lindsey said he knows how to use his 5-foot-11 size by getting great pad level and under the pads of opponents. Lindsey also said Lampkin always “has a chip” and carries it well onto the field.

*Another important part of UNC’s success on the ground the other night was the blocking of the receivers. Singled out was a block by Gain Blackwell when he rode his man about 10 yards up the sideline.



