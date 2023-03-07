CHAPEL HILL – North Carolina offensive coordinator Chip Lindsey met with the media following the Tar Heels’ second practice of the spring period Tuesday morning to field questions about his side of the ball, working with quarterback Drake Maye, installing new elements to the offense, and more.

He was also asked a few questions about generating a more physical run game, what it’s like working with Maye,

*Lindsey says the offensive should be installed by Thursday, which is the third practice of the spring. Among the new aspects of the offense include notable changes to the running game, and with the passing attack, there are more drops for the quarterbacks than in the previous scheme. Otherwise, many of the passing elements are the same.

*One of the things about Drake Maye that jumped out at Lindsey is that he’s “kind of an awe-shucks kind of humble guys. He doesn’t come across as the guy that people see all over the country… He’s very humble, he’s very hard on himself, which is good; he’s sometimes too hard on himself.

“But I think he’s earned the respect of his teammates, not just because of how well he played last year, but I think also the way he approaches it every day.”

*Lindsey has a manner in which he wants to move the ball, but he said that inheriting a QB with Maye’s talent and accomplishments, it’s important to not get in the way of that. So, he’s tailoring some things to fully suit Maye’s skills.

“My philosophy is build the offense around our best players,” Lindsey said. “He is one of our best players, obviously, so we’re going to do the things he likes and does well; that’s not really hard to figure out.

“I think there are things we’re going to do that are very, very similar to what they’ve been doing here for four years. There are other things that we’re going to try to do that hopefully help us more and (be) a little different wrinkle, a little different look.”

*One absolute about Lindsey is he wants the running backs being a part of the passing game. He said in most year’s he’s run an offense, or as a head coach, two running backs have been among his top five receivers, so he plans on using the backs that can catch the ball but also protect, which can help mask the fact they might be running a route. The thinking here is more wheel routes by UNC than before.

*Improving footwork is something Maye has made a point of emphasis this offseason, and it is one of the reasons he wanted Lindsey during the interview process. Lindsey was asked about Maye’s footwork and what they are doing to help him progress there.

“Our drops are different than what they did last year, so our approach is a little different from that standpoint,” he said. “That’s a little new to him, so we’re trying to clean it up and get it the way I see it should be based on the concepts we’re throwing.

“At the same time, there’s things that already work; we’re not going to change those things.”

**************************************************************************************

Remember, for just $8.33 a month, YOU CAN BE A TAR HEELS INSIDER, TOO!!!

***************************************************************************************



