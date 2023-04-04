CHAPEL HILL – North Carolina offensive coordinator Chip Lindsey met with the media following the Tar Heels’ practice Tuesday morning at the Koman Practice Complex.

Lindsey fielded questions about his side of the ball, in particular the wide receiver, Drake Maye, backup QB, new snap count, Omarion Hampton, and more.

UNC held its tenth practice of the spring Tuesday and conclude with the annual spring game on April 15.

Above is video of Lindsey’s full Q&A session, and below are some notes about what he had to say:

*Redshirt freshman Conner Harrell and true freshman Tad Hudson are battling for the QB2 spot, which UNC Coach Mack Brown has discussed multiple times the importance not just to see who will back up Drake Maye this season, but also serve as his replacement in 2024. Lindsey says they are making progress but it’s still a battle and is likely to continue into fall camp in August.

*Under Phil Longo, UNC usually snapped the ball on first sound – a clap by the QB, but now they are doing things a bit different. They still go on sound, but sometimes it’s the third our fourth sound, and there’s also a variety of cadences used. Lindsey discussed this.

*Lindsey said a month ago they weren’t going to just talk about running downhill, they were going to do it. Ten practices in, he has seen progress in this area, but says there’s more to go.

*Regarding Drake Maye, Lindsey said, in fun, “Drake Maye is one of our strengths, I would say. Is that an understatement probably? Breaking news.”

Lindsey also said that Maye commands respect everywhere on the team. He knows the assignments of each offensive player on each snap, and when he speaks to them on the field, teammates look him in the eye.

*Footwork has been a point of emphasis for the QBs, and Lindsey says the group has made progress this spring, but there’s more room to grow.

*The plan is to use six receivers in games, and Lindsey says they are well on their way to he and WR coach Lonnie Galloway being comfortable with six guys: Tez Walker; Nate McCollum; Kobe Paysour, J.J. Jones (out this spring); Gavin Blackwell; and Andre Greene.

*As for Greene, Lindsey says he’s made tremendous strides this spring. “Andre Greene is definitely one of the guys, especially the last two days…,” he said. “He’s taken those steps forward. And I think for him, just playing with confidence all the time and being able to let his natural ability to take over. He’s taken those steps forward.”

*Lindsey also said Omarion Hampton fits this offense really well and that he is a hard runner who delivers blows to defenders… He doesn’t characterize his offense that much because he wants it to fit the personnel, but also said there are elements of what UNC ran under Longo he will keep because it worked… Elijah Green has had a really good spring… The working relationship with Clyde Christensen has been good so far, and Lindsey loves having him around.