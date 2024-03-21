CHARLOTTE – North Carolina cruised past 16-seed Wagner, 90-62, on Thursday in the first round of the NCAA Tournament at Spectrum Center, advancing to the second round and a matchup with Michigan State.

Four Tar Heels were in double figures led by RJ Davis with 22 points, Armando Bacot had 18, Jae’Lyn Withers 16, and Cormac Ryan 13. Bacot grabbed 15 rebounds giving him seven consecutive double-doubles in NCAA Tournament play, and he has grabbed at least 15 boards in six straight NCAA contests.

Withers also pulled down 10 rebounds for his second double-double this season as a Tar Heel.

UNC, the top seed in the West Region, improved to 28-7 and will meet the 20-14 Spartans on Saturday here at Spectrum Center.

Here is what six Tar Heels had to say after the game: